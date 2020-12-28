Alibaba’s stock slides further despite an increase in share repurchase to £7.41 billion Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

In an announcement late on Sunday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HKG: 9988) said it will repurchase £7.41 billion worth of shares through 2022. Previously, the company had valued its stock repurchase program at a much lower £4.44 billion. The share buyback programme started earlier in the current quarter, and a larger repurchase was approved by the e-commerce giant's board of directors on Sunday. Despite the announcement, Alibaba shares opened roughly 4% down in the stock market and slid another 5% on the intraday chart on Monday. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba were seen exchanging hands at £20 on Monday

