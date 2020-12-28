Global  
 

IHS Markit: Oil Demand Won't Fully Recover Until 2022

OilPrice.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Global oil demand will likely take another year or so to return to pre-pandemic levels—by late 2021 or early 2022, energy expert and IHS Markit vice chairman Daniel Yergin told Al Arabiya English in a video interview on Monday. Yergin’s expectations for oil demand are roughly in line with the forecasts by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, which don’t expect annual oil demand to return to the pre-COVID levels next year, despite the projected rise compared to this year’s slump. Continued low demand for jet fuel…
