European Stocks Likely To Open Higher

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher



The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 5 days ago Opening Bell: Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine



Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on December 24 with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 418.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 5 days ago Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief



Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago