Coinbase and OkCoin stops XRP trading Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Ripple’s XRP is still facing the fallout of the suit filed against Ripple by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Coinbase and OKCoin have joined other exchanges to halt XRP trading on their platform. According to an official announcement, Coinbase said it will be suspending all trades of XRP on the exchange. As the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase’s suspension of XRP trading will have a massive effect on the cryptocurrency. Some crypto enthusiasts are already having doubts about the cryptocurrency. Even if Ripple wins the case against Ripple, many observers believe the damage to the reputation and future of Ripple’s XRP is still facing the fallout of the suit filed against Ripple by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Coinbase and OKCoin have joined other exchanges to halt XRP trading on their platform. According to an official announcement, Coinbase said it will be suspending all trades of XRP on the exchange. As the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase’s suspension of XRP trading will have a massive effect on the cryptocurrency. Some crypto enthusiasts are already having doubts about the cryptocurrency. Even if Ripple wins the case against Ripple, many observers believe the damage to the reputation and future of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

