Forget Tesla: Buy This 1 Top TSX EV Stock Today in 2021 Instead

Forget Tesla: Buy This 1 Top TSX EV Stock Today in 2021 Instead

Motley Fool

Published

While rising EV demand would help electric car makers like Tesla grow fast, it would also open the path for big financial growth for EV parts suppliers like Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA). Here are more reasons why you should buy this Canadian EV stock for 2021.

Full Article