Iran Cuts Power Supply To Iraq On Unpaid Debt

Iran has reduced exports of natural gas to its neighbor Iraq claiming the latter owed it more than $6 billion for supplies already made. The cuts were made two weeks ago, and further cuts will be made, Iranian officials said. "The Iraqi electricity ministry owes more than $5bn to NIGC for gas imports from Iran," the National Iranian Gas Company said, as quoted by Argus, adding, "Of this, $3bn is blocked and inaccessible in the [state-owned] Trade Bank of Iraq, and more than $2bn has not even been released yet by the electricity ministry." The rest…