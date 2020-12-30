Global  
 

The Energy Sector To Watch In 2021

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020
The year 2020 has been unusually volatile for the U.S. financial market, but more so for the energy sector thanks to nationwide lockdowns and subsequent fuel demand destruction. It's become a recurring theme, but the oil and gas sector has again emerged as the worst performer among America's 11 sectors for the 11th straight year.  Indeed, Refinitiv data shows that the S&P 500 earnings growth rate would have only declined 2.3% when you exclude the energy sector instead of the 6.5% when you include it. That's quite damning for the index's…
