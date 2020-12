Asian Shares Mixed Amid Recovery Hopes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid uncertainty about whether the U.S. Senate would approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000. Nevertheless, the start of mass COVID-19 vaccination drives in several countries and the passage of U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a strong economic recovery next year. 👓 View full article

