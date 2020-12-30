AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized In UK

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, has been approved for emergency supply in the UK. The company is releasing the first doses today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. AstraZeneca aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of an agreement with the government to supply up to 100 million doses.