AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized In UK

RTTNews Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, has been approved for emergency supply in the UK. The company is releasing the first doses today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. AstraZeneca aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of an agreement with the government to supply up to 100 million doses.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective

AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective 00:26

 AstraZeneca says they are sure their vaccine will work against the new strain of coronavirus. Their vaccine is 70% effective.

