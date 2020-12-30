AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized In UK
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, has been approved for emergency supply in the UK. The company is releasing the first doses today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. AstraZeneca aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of an agreement with the government to supply up to 100 million doses.
British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford, has been approved for emergency supply in the UK. The company is releasing the first doses today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. AstraZeneca aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of an agreement with the government to supply up to 100 million doses.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources