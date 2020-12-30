Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oil prices rise amid fresh stimulus in the U.S.

Invezz Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Oil prices rise amid fresh stimulus in the U.S.Crude oil prices have continued to modestly tick higher in the past few days after the U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new stimulus bill. Fundamental analysis: Expectations for a higher demand Crude oil prices climbed on hopes that the fresh pandemic stimulus in the U.S. will drive fuel demand up and stimulate economic growth, making investors more willing to take risks. “Oil appears to be underpinned by the passing of the U.S. stimulus and government funding omnibus legislation,” said Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at OANDA. On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives led by Democrats voted to respond
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus [Video]

Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus

On Monday, US stocks rallied as investors bet on the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus progress to lift the economy. According to Business Insider, a bipartisan $908 billion..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
On mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in country: Dharmendra Pradhan [Video]

On mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in country: Dharmendra Pradhan

India is on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on December..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Fresh $1,200 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Fresh $1,200 Stimulus Checks

Mario Tama/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her call for a fresh wave of $1,200 direct payments to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing unemployment. "If..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published