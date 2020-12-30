Oil prices rise amid fresh stimulus in the U.S.

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Crude oil prices have continued to modestly tick higher in the past few days after the U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new stimulus bill. Fundamental analysis: Expectations for a higher demand Crude oil prices climbed on hopes that the fresh pandemic stimulus in the U.S. will drive fuel demand up and stimulate economic growth, making investors more willing to take risks. “Oil appears to be underpinned by the passing of the U.S. stimulus and government funding omnibus legislation,” said Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at OANDA. On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives led by Democrats voted to respond
India is on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on December..
Mario Tama/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her call for a fresh wave of $1,200 direct payments to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing unemployment. "If..