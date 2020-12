Opening Bell: Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine



Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on December 24 with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 418.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 6 days ago

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks



In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 19.4% and shares of SM.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago