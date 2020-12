You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cape Fire Chief provides update from vaccine site



Hundreds are already lined up at Wednesday's Cultural Park Theatre location. Vaccinations will start to be administered at 9:30 a.m. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:56 Published 12 hours ago Covid-19: India extends UK flight ban till 7th January amid UK strain scare | Oneindia News



The Indian government on Wednesday extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7 amid alarm over the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus. India had.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 15 hours ago 20 cases of mutant virus strain in India, surge expected | Oneindia News



20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain discovered in the UK have been detected in India, all the patients are returnees from Britain. Earlier 6 people were detected with the new strain and 14 more.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 17 hours ago