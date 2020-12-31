Global  
 

Asian Shares End Mixed On Last Trading Day Of 2020

RTTNews Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, as investors booked profits amid thin holiday trading. Some of the regional markets were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Chinese shares rose for a second straight day, while Hong Kong shares extended its winning streak to a third day.
