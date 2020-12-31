Asian Shares End Mixed On Last Trading Day Of 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks



In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 2.3% and shares of GameStop.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 16 hours ago Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Electronic Equipment & Products



In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Origin Agritech, up about 15.5% and shares of Cresud up.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 16 hours ago Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU



In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05 Published 17 hours ago