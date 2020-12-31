It is a well-known fact by now that Ripple is in trouble with the US SEC, which recently filed a lawsuit against the crypto startup for selling unregistered securities. However, Ripple is not the only one who got in trouble for XRP, as Coinbase now also faces a lawsuit for alleged violation of unfair competition laws. A new lawsuit claims Coinbase knew XRP was a security According to the new lawsuit in California, Coinbase made a commission from the sale of XRP, thus violating the law. The lawsuit was not filed by the US regulator, however. Instead, it comes fromFull Article
New lawsuit says Coinbase broke the law with XRP sale
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
HPQ FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important January 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities..
-
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
GlobeNewswire
-
HPQ JAN 4 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
-
LEADING ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important January 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
-
HPQ: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities..
-
EOLS FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Important December 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EOLS
GlobeNewswire
-
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds HP Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – HPQ
GlobeNewswire
-
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
GlobeNewswire
-
EOLS FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Top Ranked Rosen Law Firm Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Important December 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – EOLS
GlobeNewswire