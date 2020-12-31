Brent Crude prices are set to average $50.67 a barrel in 2021, slightly down from the price at which they traded early on the last trading day of 2020, the monthly Reuters poll of analysts and economists showed on Thursday. The key downside risk for oil prices in 2021 will be the mutating strains of the coronavirus that threaten economic and oil demand recovery with lockdowns and travel restrictions, according to the 39 experts polled by Reuters. In the December survey, the analysts raised their average expectations for Brent Crude prices for 2021…Full Article
Analysts See Oil Prices Averaging Just Above $50 In 2021
