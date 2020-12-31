A Liberian-flagged fuel oil tanker off the coast of Iraq has been identified to be carrying a “suspicious object” according to sailors, which could be a mine. The suspicious object was reported by authorities on Thursday, and comes as relations between the United States and Iran continue to sour. According to two private security companies, sailors think they have found a limpet mine on the tanker MT Pola, a floating fuel oil storage tanker that is Liberian-flagged but owned by a shipping company traded in the United States. The vessel…Full Article
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
OilPrice.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
The End Of The JCPOA Road? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Ofira Seliktar*
The July 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action..
US-Iran Conflict And Implications For US Policy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi, spokesman al-Muhajir slain after U.S. raids in Syria
Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of the Islamic State's elusive leader during a raid on his safehouse.