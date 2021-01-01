Huawei removes Tencent’s online games from its app store

A source confirmed on Friday that Huawei took an aggressive step of removing Tencent’s (HKG: 0700) online games from its app store as the two companies couldn’t strike a deal over revenue sharing. The news comes more than a month after Tencent had announced a 29% annualised growth in its third-quarter revenue. Tencent is currently a little under 0.5% up on the intraday chart on Friday. Including the price action, the stock now has a per-share price of £53.43 versus £31.50 per share in March, when the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the global financial markets. Tencent had started the