Dash has announced the testnet phase of its v0.17 platform, which will deliver a seamless user-experience with profile pictures, contact lists, and human-readable usernames. According to the announcement, the experience will address the most important barriers towards the mass adoption of crypto coin, which has been shown by several surveys as ease-of-use issues. Other features of the DashPay include avatars and contact lists, which the firm revealed will improve convenience in payments. In July, a report emerged that the Dash Core Group was planning to launch the platform testnet before the end of the year. In line with the goalFull Article
Dash announces testnet for social payment wallets
