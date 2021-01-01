Dash announces testnet for social payment wallets

Dash has announced the testnet phase of its v0.17 platform, which will deliver a seamless user-experience with profile pictures, contact lists, and human-readable usernames. According to the announcement, the experience will address the most important barriers towards the mass adoption of crypto coin, which has been shown by several surveys as ease-of-use issues. Other features of the DashPay include avatars and contact lists, which the firm revealed will improve convenience in payments. In July, a report emerged that the Dash Core Group was planning to launch the platform testnet before the end of the year. In line with the goal