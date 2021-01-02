DOGE price sees a 50% surge as BTC approaches $30k

Bitcoin has been surging up for over two weeks now, and its price did not only breach its 2017 record ATH — it hit a number of new milestones. The most recent one was just this morning January 2nd, as the coin shot up to nearly $30k. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) decided to join the rally, shooting up 50% yesterday. Dogecoin price explodes alongside Bitcoins Doge started surging around December 16th — at the same time when Bitcoin breached the $20k level. The coin went from $0.0032 to $0.0052 in a matter of 10 days, After that, it saw a correction