Ahead of the long weekend break for New Year's day, the South Korea stock market had climbed higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 130 points or 5 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,870-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Monday.Full Article
South Korea Stock Market Due For Consolidation
