South Korea Stock Market Due For Consolidation

South Korea Stock Market Due For Consolidation

RTTNews

Published

Ahead of the long weekend break for New Year's day, the South Korea stock market had climbed higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 130 points or 5 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,870-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Monday.

Full Article