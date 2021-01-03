The U.S. stock market advanced in 2020, and Wall Street’s three main indexes surged to record highs last week. The main reason for this is that investors hope that a fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines will drive a robust economic recovery in 2021. The S&P 500 (SPX) has advanced 16.3% in 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has rallied 7.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) has advanced 43.6%, which was the biggest gain for the tech-heavy index since 2009. On the other side, the dollar was the weakest currency for 2020, which has declined to multi-year lows against mostFull Article
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in 2020 and surged to record highs
