Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in 2020 and surged to record highs

The U.S. stock market advanced in 2020, and Wall Street’s three main indexes surged to record highs last week. The main reason for this is that investors hope that a fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines will drive a robust economic recovery in 2021. The S&P 500 (SPX) has advanced 16.3% in 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has rallied 7.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) has advanced 43.6%, which was the biggest gain for the tech-heavy index since 2009. On the other side, the dollar was the weakest currency for 2020, which has declined to multi-year lows against most