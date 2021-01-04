Investing in a diverse range of dividend stocks with defensive characteristics could be a sound means of obtaining a passive income in 2021.Full Article
Passive income investors: How I’d invest in dividend stocks in 2021
Motley Fool 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
Motley Fool
This dividend-paying trio should provide investors with a growing income stream in 2021.
You might like
More coverage
1 Simple Way to Make $500 Passive Income Per Month
Motley Fool
Dividend investing is the less-cumbersome way to make passive income. If you need cash flows every month, Extendicare stock and..
-
How I’d make a growing passive income with cheap dividend stocks in 2021
Motley Fool
-
TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Growing Passive Income
Motley Fool
-
Passive-Income Investors: 2 Dividend Heavyweights I’d Buy in January
Motley Fool
-
3 Dividend Beasts That Will Kickstart Your 2021
Motley Fool