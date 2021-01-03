Azerbaijan Starts Gas Exports To Europe Via TAP Pipeline

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural-gas supplies to the European Union via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as the region seeks to diversify energy supplies away from Russia. Gas pumped from the giant Shah Deniz 2 field in the Caspian Sea began flowing into Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria on December 31, Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR said in a statement. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev hailed the development as a "historic day." “Some were skeptical about this project. Now the mission is accomplished -- Azerbaijan’s…