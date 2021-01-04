Shenzhen Government announces a 20M digital yuan giveaway

The Chinese city of Shenzhen has offered its residents an opportunity to participate in a giveaway that involves the distribution of 20 million digital yuan worth £2,265,138.95. The city’s administration unveiled this news via an official announcement on December 31, noting 100,000 Futian Youli digital RMB Red Packets, each worth 200 yuan, are up for grabs. Reportedly, the city intends to issue the red packets in the form of a lottery draw. As such, the residents will not have to compete, seeing as the city will not offer the red packets on a first-come-first-served basis. According to the announcement, the