IRS: Tax filers must check ‘yes’ on the crypto question

The US IRS (Internal Revenue Service) recently released revised draft instruction for the country’s tax filers. The tax agency used the opportunity to remind the country’s citizens that crypto users need to admit their dealings with digital currencies when filling up the IRS tax forms. The IRS insists: Anyone who bought crypto needs to admit it The IRS started a new campaign of reminding the US tax filers in 2021 that they are obligated to disclose and clarify their crypto purchases. The agency insists that any crypto purchase counts as a virtual currency transaction, and as such, it must be