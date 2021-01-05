Bitcoin (BTC) price rejected after reaching an ATH at $34,600

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been on a sharp rise over the weekend, during the first days of 2021. The coin did not only breach the psychological barrier at $30k — it nearly went halfway to doubling its 2017 record. Bitcoin price: Fundamental analysis The year 2020 is officially over, and the new year has already brought dozens of Bitcoin-oriented headlines as the number one coin continues to dominate. As many are likely aware by now — Bitcoin has recently made a new all-time high after seeing a rapid price surge over this past weekend. As speculators in the crypto industry