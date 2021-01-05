Tesla stock price hits fresh record highs. Wall Street analyst weighs in

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) soared 3.4% Monday after the company reported it delivered 499,500 cars to its customers in 2020. Wall Street analysts believe that investors will now place their focus on margins. Fundamental analysis: Strong demand recorded in December Tesla, the world largest producer of electric cars, said it delivered 180,570 units in the fourth quarter. For 2020, Tesla managed to deliver 499,500 cars to its customers. This is slightly lower than a target of 500,000 set by its founder and CEO Elon Musk. “Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a