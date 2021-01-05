AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) confirmed on Tuesday that it had sold commercial rights to its drug for hypertension management for £294.44 million to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH. AstraZeneca is almost flat on average on the intraday chart. At £74 per share, the stock has recovered significantly compared to the low of £62.21 per share in March when the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the global financial markets. The pharmaceutical company had touched a high of £93.20 per share in late July. Learn more about the stock market volatility. Atacand and Atacand Plus reported £65.51 million of pre-tax profit in 2019 AccordingFull Article
AstraZeneca completes sale of commercial rights to Atacand for £294 million
