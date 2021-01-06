A new patent could bring Bitcoin (BTC) to slot machines

The world’s largest slot machine maker, International Game Technology Plc., might start using crypto as a payment option for a number of casino games. The company just received a patent yesterday, January 5th, for a way to transfer crypto between the players’ accounts with the gaming establishment, and their external crypto account. Crypto and gambling relationship continues to develop These days, the cryptocurrency industry has spread out to touch almost every industry out there, in one way or another. But, it is worth remembering that one of the first industries with which it managed to merge was the gambling industry.