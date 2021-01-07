Oil, Gas And Coal Prices Rally As Cold Winter Sets In

Higher demand for oil, natural gas, and coal due to colder than usual winter temperatures in many parts of the northern hemisphere is driving up the regional prices and international benchmarks of all three fossil fuels at the start of 2021. Oil demand in rising in northeast Asia, where not only is the weather freezing, but China is increasingly using diesel generators amid a tight supply of electricity. China’s increase in oil demand amid the cold snap and factories turning to diesel power generators in light of electricity…