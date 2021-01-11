Royal Mail plc (LON: RMG) named Simon Thompson as its new Chief Executive Officer for its UK business on Monday. The retail industry veteran has formerly worked at several world-renowned companies, including WM Morrison, Ocado, Apple Inc, Honda, Motorola, and HSBC. Royal Mail shares opened about 1% down on Monday. At 360 pence per share, the stock has recovered significantly from the low of 125 pence per share in the first week of April 2020. At the time of writing, the London-based company is valued at £3.60 billion and has a price to earnings ratio of 163.69. Royal Mail’s interimFull Article
Royal Mail names Simon Thompson as the new CEO of its UK business
