USD/ZAR: South African rand rebounds but gains could be limited

The USD/ZAR pair is down by about 1% after the South African government secured about 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. It is trading at 15.3970, which is 6% above this year’s low of 14.5132. South Africa coronavirus crisis South Africa is facing a coronavirus crisis as the number of cases continues to rise. The country has so far confirmed more than 1.5 million cases and more than 33,000 deaths. Yesterday, the number of cases and deaths increased by 15,000 and 415, respectively. The recent surge is being driven by a new strain of the virus that appears to