Albertsons’ net income jumps to £90.63 million in the fiscal third quarter

Albertsons Cos. Inc. (NYSE: ACI) reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Tuesday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 23 million people in the United States and caused over 386 thousand deaths. Albertsons also raised its guidance for the full year on Tuesday. In separate news from the United States, online insurance provider, Lemonade Inc, announced a secondary stock offering on Monday. Albertsons’ plummeted to as low as £9.57 per share in September 2020. In comparison, the stock is now trading at a