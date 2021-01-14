Trump Escalates Ban On Holding Chinese Oil Stocks, Delisting May Be Next

The Trump Administration is banning as of November 2021 the holding of shares in any Chinese company defined by the U.S. as having links to the Chinese military, including stock in oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). In an executive order issued on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump makes it illegal for U.S. persons to hold shares after November 11, 2021 in any of the companies described as a “Communist Chinese military company,” further tightening the ban from last November, which prohibited only buying new…