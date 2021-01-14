New Lockdowns In Europe Put The Brakes On The Oil Demand Rebound

Road traffic and transportation fuel demand in most of Europe at the start of 2021 is likely at its weakest since the end of the first lockdowns in the late spring, according to Bloomberg estimates and analysts, as more people stay at home with renewed lockdowns to fight soaring COVID-19 cases. Despite the start of vaccinations in Europe, many countries continue to battle record daily new coronavirus cases and have been on lockdown, again, since before Christmas. The UK, where the new strain of the virus was first identified, is under stay…