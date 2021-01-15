Big Oil Watches In Fear As SEC Probes Exxon's Permian Valuation

Having soared in recent days, rising 21% YTD on the back of the gamma squeeze discussed yesterday, and coupled with a barrage of analyst upgrades, most recently from Barclays and JPM, Exxon stock dropped as much as 4% this morning, after the WSJ reported that the SEC has launched a probe of the energy giant after an employee "filed a whistleblower complaint last fall alleging that the energy giant overvalued one of its most important oil and gas properties." According to the WSJ, in the latest amusing "whistleblower complaint", several…