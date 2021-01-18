Developer: Keystone XL Pipeline Could Be Emission-Free

The developer of the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, TC Energy Corp., is preparing to pledge a number of changes as it seeks the approval of president-elect Joe Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The president-elect, like his predecessor, has made energy a top priority but in a vastly different way. While it was one of President Trump’s first steps in office to approve the Keystone XL, now Biden aides have said that the president-elect will be quick about revoking the license Trump granted the project. TC Energy,…