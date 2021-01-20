SpaceX To Repurpose Oil Rigs For Launch Pads

SpaceX plans to use two deepwater oil rigs as offshore floating spaceports that the company will likely use for the Starship rockets it is developing. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports, citing public documents, that now-bankrupt offshore rig operator Valaris sold two rigs, 8500 and 8501, for $3.5 million each. The deal was completed in July last year, and Valaris—the world's largest offshore drilling rig operator—filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection soon after. The buyer of the rigs, according to the CNBC report, was a limited liability…