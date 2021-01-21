The USD/NOK price dropped today after the relatively hawkish Norges Bank. The Norwegian krone is trading at 8.4400 against the US dollar and by 10.24 against the euro. Norges Bank hawkish decision The Norges Bank concluded its monetary policy today and did what most economists were expecting. It left interest rates unchanged at 0.0% and […]Full Article
USD/NOK slides after the hawkish Norges Bank rate decision
