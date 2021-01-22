What’s next for the S&P 500 as Biden declared president?

What’s next for the S&P 500 as Biden declared president?

Invezz

Published

Joe Biden was officially sworn in as 46th president of the United States on Wednesday and investors appear to have celebrated the occasion by sending the S&P 500 index to new all-time highs. But what’s next for the index as Biden settles into the White House? ‘Best of both worlds’ The S&P 500 index and […]

Full Article