Forget Tesla! Magna Stock Is the Way to Play the EV Space
Published
Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth potential is well known. Magna's (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) is considered less often, despite its top-notch upside.Full Article
Published
Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) growth potential is well known. Magna's (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) is considered less often, despite its top-notch upside.Full Article
**With over 12 major vehicle launches** including **Tesla's Model S**, John** Taylor** brings critical engineering experience to..
*NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2020 / *As millions of people have lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tia..