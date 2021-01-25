Biden Federal Land Permitting Moratorium Shocks New Mexico

President Joe Biden’s decision to impose a 60-day moratorium on oil and gas permitting on federal lands has government officials in New Mexico scared and confused that it may be a sign of bad things to come. Biden signed the moratorium in a major executive order push on his first day as president in a bid to reverse as many policies of the previous administration as possible in line with his campaign’s climate change agenda. There are now fears the temporary moratorium will become permanent. This will be a problem for oil-producing…