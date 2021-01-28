Robinhood takes from the poor and gives to the rich: ‘They should all be in jail!’

Robinhood takes from the poor and gives to the rich: ‘They should all be in jail!’

Invezz

Published

‘In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME.’ This is the statement on Robinhood’s official Twitter page. Well, there we have it. When the retail investors finally get the better of the big institutions, they start playing dirty. This is an absolutely […]

Full Article