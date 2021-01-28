Silver prices are rallying as the day traders on r/WallStreetBets shift their focus to the precious metal. As at 18.07 GMT, the prices were up by 1.91% to $25.74. Today’s high is around the psychological level of $27. r/WallStreetBets’ impact on markets Recently, unloved stocks such as GameStop, Nokia, BlackBerry, and AMC Entertainment have soared […]Full Article
Silver prices rally as r/WallStreetBets shift focus to the metal
