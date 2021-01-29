The Enemy Of My Enemy: Big Oil Befriends Big Corn

It’s the oddest of odd couples, yet understandable. According to a Reuters exclusive, the U.S. oil industry is teaming up with the U.S. corn industry to defeat a common foe: newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. President Joe Biden has made his intentions on electric vehicles clear: hi team with march on towards electric veichles, transitioning the entire federal fleet of ICE vehicles to U.S.-made EVs in a process that will surely take years. But the oil industry isn’t eager to go quietly into that dark night, and is hoping U.S. corn…