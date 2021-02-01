Russia Says It May Go To Court Over Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Russia could turn to a national or contract jurisdiction court to protect its interests against interference against the completion of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Dmitry Medvedev, former prime minister and now Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, told Russian media on Monday. “If there are reasons for this, it goes without saying the issue may be taken to court,” TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in an interview. The final stretch of the construction of the controversial pipeline from…