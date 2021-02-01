Natural Gas Prices Explode On Cold Weather Reports

Natural gas prices exploded on Monday, with spot prices soaring more than 10% as cold weather threatens the Northeastern part of the United States. At 1:30 p.m. EST, the spot price for natural gas was $2.833 per MMBtu, a 10.49% increase on the day or an increase of $0.269. That price is about 50% higher than this time last year when it was trading around $1.80 per MMBtu. Front-month natural gas futures (NG1) were $2.84 at that time, as traders anticipate increased demand for the commodity as a massive storm heads toward the northeastern United…