Elon Musk’s Cyborg Monkey Plays Video Game With His Mind

Neuralink, a startup set up by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, has wired up a monkey to play videogames with its mind, Bloomberg reports, citing an online discussion led by Musk on the Clubhouse app. The progress could have many farther-reaching implications, including in Tesla’s autosummoning feature, which Musk has promised owners could accomplish by just thinking about it. “We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind,” Musk said. “You can’t see where…