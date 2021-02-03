Google and Amazon stock price analysis as Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO

Google and Amazon stock price analysis as Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO

Invezz

Published

Ecommerce giant company Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the online search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google, both presented extremely strong financial earnings reports for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020.  Amazon smashes earnings, Bezos to step down Amazon reported it earned $14.09 per share, which is nearly double compared to analysts’ estimates […]

Full Article