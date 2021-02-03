Why the Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) share price is lifting today
Published
The Nick Scali Limited (ASX: NCK) share price is up in early trade today following the release of its half-year results for 2021.Full Article
Published
The Nick Scali Limited (ASX: NCK) share price is up in early trade today following the release of its half-year results for 2021.Full Article
How does the Temple & Webster (ASX: TPW) share price stack up against rival furniture retailer Nick Scali Limited (ASX: NCK)?
The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) fell 0.9% today. Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) reported its HY21 result. Vulcan (ASX:VUL) shares..